Atchison nurses’ aid sentenced for Medicaid fraud, other charges

TROY, Kan. (KSNT) – A nurses’ aide in Atchison was sentenced Thursday to serve two years in prison for Medicaid fraud and related charges.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Janelle Lynn Sakakihara, 26, was found guilty in July of one count of Medicaid fraud and two counts of felony mistreatment of a dependent adult.

The charges came from an investigation by the attorney general’s Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division and the Highland Police Department. Their investigations revealed that Sakakihara abused multiple people in September 2017 at a Highland nursing facility where she was employed.