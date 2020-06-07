Athletes beat the heat as they start summer season

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Local athletes are trying to beat the heat as they get their heads back in the game with the return of summer sports.

Kansas Crush, a Silver Lake baseball team, began their season on Saturday by holding a practice, and one of the player’s mother, Cherie Jim, said this is the hottest first practice she’s experienced.

Due to this, Jim has made sure to bring lots of water for her 7-year-old athlete to stay hydrated.

“Make sure they’re hydrated before practice, make sure they continue to stay hydrated during practice and afterwards,” Jim said. “We usually just carry a big cup of water, or we go get bottles of water.”

The team’s coach made sure to take frequent water breaks every 10 to 15 minutes for the players to fuel up and stay hydrated.