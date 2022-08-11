SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Residents near SW Fairlawn to SW Urish Road and SW 41st Street to SW 77th Street are being asked to stay alert, and keep an eye out for suspicious activity after an early morning burglary in Auburn.

Just after 5 a.m., the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a burglary alarm at a bank in the 1700 block of North Washington Street in Auburn, Kan.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office received information there was an attempted theft of an ATM. The sheriff’s office said a K-9 Unit located the suspect’s vehicle however the vehicle refused to stop and deputies initiated a chase. The vehicle pursuit ended in the 5700 block of SW Urish Road.

Deputies are now investigating and searching for those that were involved.

If you see suspicious activity please call 911. If you have any information or video surveillance that may be of assistance, please contact Detective Julian (785-251-2551 or Jesse.Julian@snco.us) as soon as possible.