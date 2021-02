TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Stormont Vail Hospital is working to fix issues with AT&T service into their hospitals.

According to a Facebook post, AT&T customers are unable to call into any of Stormont Vail or Cotton O’Neil locations.

Instead, customers will get an alert that the circuits are busy.

The hospital said this is due to issues with the harsh winter weather impacting AT&T lines.

KSNT will update this story when the problem is resolved.