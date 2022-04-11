TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Commission approved a conditional use permit on Monday morning that will allow a wireless telecommunication tower to be built.

There had been some speculation that West Ridge Mall could be a location for the new tower. However on Monday, a representative with AT&T told the Shawnee County Commissioners the mall was not a good location for the tower because it was 100 feet lower and would not provide the “coverage objectives” of AT&T.

A handful of residents were on hand and did not want the tower built at 6540 SW 21st Street on the 3.97- acre property. Those residents suggested the tower be built on top of the mall. A speaker representing AT&T’s interest told the commission the height of the mall was 100 feet below the ridge where they want to build the tower.

“State and federal law has tied our hands on what we are allowed to do… I can’t consider location,” Commissioner Bill Ripon said.

Commissioners Kevin Cook and Aaron Mays both expressed frustration but said their hands were tied when it came to what they are allowed to do.

“We’re very restricted on what we can consider,” Cook said.