AUBURN (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office posted an update to the attempted theft of an ATM that occurred earlier in the day in Auburn.

According to the SNSO, one suspect has been arrested as of 5:52 p.m. on Aug. 11 in connection to the attempted theft of an ATM in the 1700 block of North Washington Street in Auburn. The suspect was apprehended through the help of local citizens near Southwest 53rd Street and Southwest Wanamaker Road.

Auburn residents were asked to be on the lookout for suspicious activity on Thursday from Southwest Fairlawn Road to Southwest Urish Road and Southwest 41st Street to Southwest 77th Street. An early morning burglary alarm at a bank was tripped and deputies found that someone had tried to steal an ATM.

A suspect vehicle was later found by a K9 unit but it refused to stop and a pursuit began. It ended in the 5700 block of Southwest Urish Road.