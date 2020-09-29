Auburn Elementary briefly put in secure campus mode for police activity in the area

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Auburn Elementary School was briefly put in secure campus mode Tuesday due to law enforcement activity in the area.
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said just after 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to a man who barricaded himself in the 500 block of North Washington Street. He was threatening to harm himself, according to the sheriff’s office.
Everyone else in the home was safely removed. No one was hurt in the incident.
Auburn-Washburn USD 437 Director of Communications Martin Weishaar gave the following statement.
I am writing to share with you that Auburn Elementary went into Secure Campus mode for less than five minutes today. Secure Campus status is when we prevent access to the building from individuals on the outside. The operation of the school goes on as planned with the exception of students being allowed outside for recess.
The reason for the Secure Campus today was an incident between an individual and law enforcement that took place in a neighborhood near the school. At no time was the school or any students or staff in danger. The school entered Secure Campus out of an abundance of caution. The situation was resolved quickly and normal operations resumed.Martin Weishaar, Director of Communications for Auburn-Washburn USD 437