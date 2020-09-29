Auburn Elementary briefly put in secure campus mode for police activity in the area

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Auburn Elementary School was briefly put in secure campus mode Tuesday due to law enforcement activity in the area.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said just after 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to a man who barricaded himself in the 500 block of North Washington Street. He was threatening to harm himself, according to the sheriff’s office.

Everyone else in the home was safely removed. No one was hurt in the incident.

Auburn-Washburn USD 437 Director of Communications Martin Weishaar gave the following statement.