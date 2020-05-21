Auburn Elementary ends the year with a ‘Summer Send Off’

AUBURN, Kan. (KSNT) – Students at Auburn Elementary got the chance to see their teachers one last time in person on Thursday.

Auburn Elementary held a ‘Summer Send Off’ for the students at the grade school. A parade was filled with law enforcement, fire trucks, and of course the teachers.

With the 2019-2020 school year coming to an abrupt end of in-person classes, many staff members did not get the closure that they would normally get with end of the year activities.

It’s been two months since staff and students have united in person. Sure, they’ve seen each other through Zoom, but one teacher says that’s not the same.

“We haven’t had kids and seen them face-to-face in…You’re talking almost nine weeks. It’s really hard, due to our jobs we miss our kids that way. We see them over Zoom but that’s just not quite cutting it. So, we’ve missed them and we’re so glad we got to see them again” Physical Education teacher Taylor Dunham said.

Dunham has been at Auburn Elementary for nearly seven years now, so he’s had almost every student. This was also his last year at the school, as he’s taken a new position as the assistant principal in Holton.

“I see every kid every day, I’ve taught here for seven years, so I’ve taught every single child in this building. And for me it’s also bittersweet because I’m actually leaving after this year to go to another school to be a principal and so it’s been really good to see my kids, and I’ll miss them and I know every teacher feels the same way,” Dunham said.

The Auburn-Washburn School District has not released plans on what the upcoming 2020-2021 school year will look like.