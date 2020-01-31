Auburn Elementary School serving Patrick Mahomes’ favorite school lunch Friday

AUBURN, Kan. (KSNT) – The students at Auburn Elementary School are honoring Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes in a unique way on Friday. Food Service Manager Tammie Jackson decided she wanted to do something special after the Chiefs won the AFC Championship.

“I just decided that’d be fun to have a Patrick Mahomes lunch, so we looked it up online as to where he attended school, high school and just went from there,” said Jackson.

Jackson contacted Mahomes’ high school cafeteria to find out what he liked to each. During lunch on Friday, Auburn will serve chicken sandwiches and french fries, both with Hunt’s ketchup, and chocolate chip cookies. Jackson says she was told he also likes steak and mac and cheese with ketchup.