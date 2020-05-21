Auburn Elementary School teachers, staff saying goodbye with end of year parade

AUBURN, Kan. (KSNT) – Teachers and staff at Auburn Elementary School are saying goodbye to students with a parade Thursday afternoon.

Alisha Schwinn, a second grade teacher at Auburn Elementary, helped organize the parade. She said she hoped to bring back some of the fun students would normally have during the final week of school.

“All of the teachers have been encouraged to bring some candy,” Schwinn said. “I said to our PE teacher, ‘why don’t you bring some water guns,’ and so the students are kind of looking forward to that.”

Teachers and staff will drive around Auburn in golf carts and A.T.Vs. Schwinn said the lunch staff and bus drivers will be driving around in buses, as well.

The parade starts at 1 p.m. at Auburn Elementary School. Families are encouraged to practice social distancing and wave to teachers and staff as they drive by.