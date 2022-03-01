AUBURN (KSNT) – An out-of-control burn in southwest Shawnee County led to a man’s death.

According to the Assistant Fire Chief in Auburn, at around 12:25 p.m. on Tuesday the fire department responded to a grass fire and a missing person call near a home in the 9200 block of Southwest 89th street.

Firefighters say the man had a small grass fire going, which may have gotten out of control. They believe he may have fallen or tripped while trying to put out the fire. At the current moment, it appears his death was accidental.

Firefighters suggests keeping an eye out on local burn bans when planning a grass fire.