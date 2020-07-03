Auburn residents put out 450 flags for the Fourth

AUBURN, Kan. (KSNT) – Patriotism is on display in one local town this Fourth of July weekend.

Some people in Auburn put out 450 flags lining the town’s main road.

Even the mayor and his wife helped put out the flags.

Cheri Bennett helped organize the display and says they’ve never done anything like this before, but thought the timing was perfect.

“All these uncertain times, you know we can’t celebrate together but what a better way to show your patriotism and show Auburn that you know we’re here for each other,” Bennett said.

She said they like the tradition and plan to do this again every year going forward.