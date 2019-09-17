Auburn-Washburn Board of Education votes to add girls wrestling as school sport

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Auburn-Washburn School District Board of Education voted to officially add Girls Wrestling as a Kansas State High School Activities Association sponsored activity at Washburn Rural High School.

During their meeting on Monday evening, the board voted 5-0 in favor of the addition, making the sport the first program added to Washburn Rural High School since 2007.

In a letter to the board, Penny Lane, the WRHS Athletic Director asked them to consider adding the sport, as it had a high turnout for weekday practices.

Lane noted that 35 girls consistently attended the four day a week practices and 58 incoming freshmen girls expressed interest in the program.

