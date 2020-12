TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Auburn-Washburn Board of Education approved new learning phases for all grade levels during their meeting Monday evening.

Effective Jan. 5, 2021:

Phase 3 on-site learning for elementary students in grades PreK-6.

Phase 2 hybrid learning for secondary students in grades 7-12.

Jan. 5 is the first day back for students following winter break.