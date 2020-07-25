Auburn-Washburn school district announces re-opening plan; first day before Labor Day

Fairfax County Public School buses parked at a middle school in Falls Church, Va., Monday, July 20, 2020. Very few Americans believe schools should return to normal operations this fall, a new poll says, even as President Donald Trump insists that’s what parents and students want. The poll, conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, finds that only about 1 in 10 say daycare centers, preschools and K-12 schools should start the school year like any other. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Administration from the Auburn-Washburn School District announced a return to school plan Friday afternoon.

The plan highlights a few changes including a new start date for the first day of school. The original start date was set for August 6, but has since been moved to August 27.

Based on the current standing of coronavirus the upcoming school year will start in Phase 2: Hybrid Learning. Phase 2 limits the number of kids in the building each day and also incorporates social distancing.

Families have the option, however, to start their kids in Phase 1 of remote learning if it best fits their family’s needs.

Details about all learning options can be found in the Safely Forward in Auburn-Washburn Plan.

In addition to the calendar change, the district will also remove the 12 early release days from the calendar. Monday, April 5, will also be an in-school day with students.

A revised 2020-21 school calendar will be released next week and those changes will be noted.