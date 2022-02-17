TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Auburn-Washburn school district has announced that it will no longer be requiring masks at its schools or school-related events due to falling COVID-19 numbers on Thursday.

Set to take effect on Feb. 21, USD 437 will no longer be requiring masks, though they are still strongly encouraged at Pauline Central and Wanamaker according to Martin Weishaar, Director of Communications. Students and staff will still have the choice to wear masks in any school at any time.

The announcement from USD 437 states that data shows that the area has moved past the Omicron spike and that the Shawnee County indicator score moved from red to orange this week. Internal Auburn-Washburn numbers have continued to trend downward over the last six weeks and with a 5% threshold in place, all schools are in the green or yellow range this week.

To view the Auburn-Washburn COVID-19 scorecard, go here.

The City of Topeka recently dropped its mask requirement on Feb. 10 and Governor Laura Kelly dropped mask requirements for state agencies in Kansas on Feb. 16.