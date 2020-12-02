Auburn-Washburn School District sees ‘tipping point’ that forced them into remote learning

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Scott McWilliams, Superintendent of the Auburn-Washburn School District joined KSNT Wednesday morning, Dec. 2. to discuss future plans and the reasons the district went to remote learning.

“The primary reason is community spread,” McWilliams told KSNT. McWilliams said the district had hit a tipping point with the number of employees that were available.

McWilliams urged school-aged children to limit the spread of the coronavirus by practicing protocols that mitigate spread even when they leave school.

McWilliams also addressed the Five-Year Strategic Plan that will guide the school district from 2021 – 2026 that will focus over the next five years on, and will likely include early childhood education, career, and technical education, social-emotional supports for students, curriculum and instructional strategies, and building capacity and space.