TOPEKA (KSNT) – The results are in for a community vote from the Auburn-Washburn school district regarding the construction of a new pool or middle school on Tuesday.

The vote, which was conducted entirely through mail, asked residents how money from USD-437’s General Obligation Bonds should be used: either to build a new middle school or a community pool. Over 9,000 people participated in the vote which is 35% of the total number of ballots that were sent out. Tuesday’s election results show the community approved of the construction of a new school and rejected the pool.

The vote for the new middle school was 5,657 yes votes to 3,651 no votes, or 60.78% in favor and 39.22% not in favor. The vote for the new pool was 4,199 yes votes to 5,105 no votes, or 45.13% in favor and 54.87% not in favor. These results are from from the Shawnee County Election Office and are considered unofficial at the moment.

With the school receiving approval from local voters, the district will now pursue new capital projects which include:

Building a second middle school

Expanding the early childhood program

Building a Career and Technical Center

Adding and/or repurposing spaces at each school to meet student needs

The new school, which will be built south of 29th and Urish next to the Mission Township Fire Department, is estimated to cost around $145 million. The school will help accommodate some of the district’s 1,000 students.