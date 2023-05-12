SHAWNEE CO. (KSNT)- A local school is starting major renovations to support children ready for preschool.

Pauline Central primary school broke ground on an early child center that will serve kids between three and four-years-old on Friday, May 12.

The district says it currently serves about 200 kids in that age range and adding six more classrooms will allow the school to accommodate the growing population. Remember last year, people who live in the district voted on a school bond issue to improve different facilities and even create a new middle school.

Superintendent Scott McWilliams believes it’s only fitting to get children involved in the groundbreaking because this is all for them. And starting their education at a young age sets them up for success in the long haul.

“Research is extremely clear that when students are able to come in at age 3 and age 4, one, they’re more confident and school ready at age 5 and they’re less likely to ever be held back or to have some other kinds of educational delays through their journey,” McWilliams said.

Construction for these six classrooms starts next week. The district says the work will take around 14 months.