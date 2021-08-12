Auburn-Washburn ‘strongly encouraging’ mask-wearing as kids head back to school Thursday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Auburn-Washburn School District is back in session. Students in grades K-9 are returning to school on Thursday. Currently, the district is “strongly encouraging” masks, but they are not a requirement.

Superintendent Dr. Scott McWilliams said the district will be reviewing positive case numbers and quarantine numbers each week.

“If the numbers indicate that it’s not sustainable then the changes will need to be reviewed to see what we can do to ensure that our plan is sustainable for the long haul,” McWilliams said. “Ultimately the goal is to have our students in school every day this year with in-person learning.”

McWilliams said schools will be emphasizing hand-washing and protecting each other’s spaces. He said the district has also upgraded its HVAC and air purification systems over the past year.

The district will be fully back in session starting Friday. McWilliams said they will publish COVID-19 data for students and staff every Friday on the district’s website.