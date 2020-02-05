Auburn-Washburn superintendent discusses local “Teacher of the Year” finalist

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Auburn Washburn Superintendent Dr. Scott McWilliams came on KSNT News to share updates on events and spotlights in USD 437.
McWilliams touched on multiple subjects including:
- Kansas Teachers of the Year – Lara McDonald is a Kansas Teacher of the Year finalist and Auburn-Washburn is hosting all 8 finalists in their school district on Thursday.
- Skills for Success Banquet – USD 437 teaches and models Skills for Success – confidence, resiliency, team player, critical thinking, getting along well with others – in each of their schools. Each year in February, they host a Skills for Success Banquet to recognize and celebrate students from all schools that consistently model Skills for Success at school. This year’s banquet will be held on Thursday night.
- Cardboard Challenge – USD 437 is hosting their first ever Cardboard Challenge this year. The Cardboard Challenge provides a fun opportunity for students to be creative and build whatever they can dream using only cardboard and recyclable materials. This challenge presents a unique opportunity to enrich problem solving skills, enhance innovative thinking, encourage teamwork, become resourceful and most importantly to have fun.