Auburn-Washburn superintendent discusses local “Teacher of the Year” finalist

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Auburn Washburn Superintendent Dr. Scott McWilliams came on KSNT News to share updates on events and spotlights in USD 437.

McWilliams touched on multiple subjects including:

  1. Kansas Teachers of the Year – Lara McDonald is a Kansas Teacher of the Year finalist and Auburn-Washburn is hosting all 8 finalists in their school district on Thursday.
  2. Skills for Success Banquet – USD 437 teaches and models Skills for Success – confidence, resiliency, team player, critical thinking, getting along well with others – in each of their schools. Each year in February, they host a Skills for Success Banquet to recognize and celebrate students from all schools that consistently model Skills for Success at school. This year’s banquet will be held on Thursday night.
  3. Cardboard Challenge – USD 437 is hosting their first ever Cardboard Challenge this year.  The Cardboard Challenge provides a fun opportunity for students to be creative and build whatever they can dream using only cardboard and recyclable materials.  This challenge presents a unique opportunity to enrich problem solving skills, enhance innovative thinking, encourage teamwork, become resourceful and most importantly to have fun.

