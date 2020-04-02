Auburn-Washburn superintendent talks about how school is responding to online learning

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – KSNT News talked to Auburn-Washburn superintendent Scott McWilliams about their efforts to transition to online learning.

McWilliams said they reached out to student families to help them find the best continuous learning plan.

“Through that phone call we did a survey that asked specific targeted questions about what they needed in the home and to address needs socially, emotionally as well as academically,” McWilliams said.

Watch the full interview to learn more about the transition and how the school is providing meals to their students.