Audio released from Kansas Senate Majority leader’s wrong-way chase & DUI charge arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Dispatch released audio to KSNT News Tuesday afternoon of callers spotting the Kansas Senate Majority leader driving on the wrong side of the highway.

Gene Suellentrop (Courtesy Photo/Shawnee County Department of Corrections)

Callers reported seeing a white SUV driving west in the eastbound lanes of I-470 near Wanamaker Road, and later I-70 starting around 12:45 a.m. Law enforcement said they chased the driver, identified as Republican Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop. Officers finally stopped him in Downtown Topeka. In radio chatter, authorities are heard preparing to use stop-spikes on Suellenthrope’s car.

The Kansas Highway Patrol arrested Suellentrop on charges including driving under the influence and fleeing law enforcement, but Shawnee County District Court Judge Penny Moylan dismissed the charges against him, citing lack of probable cause.