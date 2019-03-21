Author discusses what people should do to leave a good legacy

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Author David McAlvany spoke to the Downtown Topeka Rotary Club about what he discovered while writing his book, "The Intentional Legacy".

The book discusses personal legacy and how you want to be remembered after you're gone.

"The things that you loved most, the things that you are committed to most, even the people you are committed to most, to me that's legacy," said McAlvany.

One of the points of his speech is that no matter how old you are, you can still work on your legacy, and how you develop your relationships.

After the speech, Grace Morrison reflected on her own experiences.

"Yes I am proud of the legacy I am leaving right now," Morrison said. "There are always bumps and those bumps have been smoothed over and any other bumps, I will smooth those over as well."

Even McAlvany discussed his own values and how he looks at his legacy.

If you would like to buy his book, CLICK HERE.