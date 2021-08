UPDATE: Riley County authorites reported the road was cleared at 8:44 a.m.

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Riley County authorities are asking residents to avoid the area near N Seth Child Rd & Amherst Ave. after an injury accident. One southbound lane is blocked. Please avoid the area until the roadway is cleared.

One N. Seth Child Rd. southbound lane near Amherst Ave. is currently blocked due to an injury crash.



Please avoid the area while emergency crews work the scene. pic.twitter.com/lTi0vm7Yxw — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) August 16, 2021

