TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Emergency crews responded to a person hit by a car Thursday evening on the Kansas Turnpike in southeast Topeka.

They first responded around 8:30 p.m.

The accident happened near mile marker 179, shortly before the South Topeka toll booth, in the westbound lanes.

Just before 11 p.m., the Kansas Turnpike Authority said the area was cleared.

KTA ALERT I470 179.2 SB IN THE TOPEKA AREA THE INCIDENT IMPACTING THE RIGHT LANE HAS BEEN CLEARED THANK YOU FOR YOUR PATIENCE — Kansas Turnpike (@KansasTurnpike) March 5, 2021

This is a developing story. KSNT News will update this story as we learn more information.