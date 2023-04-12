TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department and Topeka Fire Department responded to a multi-vehicle injury crash Wednesday morning in North Topeka.

The crash happened at the intersection of Northeast Quincy St. and Northeast E Morse St. Authorities got the call at 8:30 a.m., according to City of Topeka spokeswoman Rosie Nichols. Two vehicles were involved and one individual had injuries.

The extent of the injuries was unknown as of 10:11 a.m., according to Nichols.

KSNT 27 News will provide updates as they become available.