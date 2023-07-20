TOPEKA (KSNT) – Autobody shops around Topeka have been backed up due to claims following last weekend’s destructive storm.

Already facing supply chain issues since COVID, claims for broken windows and dented roofs have nearly doubled repair times, according to Collision Repair Tech Damien Fairbanks with John Hoffer Chrysler Jeep.

“Ones that aren’t drivable or whatnot, we try to get them in so we can get them back going,” Fairbanks said. “One’s that are drivable, I mean, a lot of time we just have people drive them until we can get them scheduled in and get stuff going on it.”

It could take months to get your vehicle back from the shop, according to Fairbanks.