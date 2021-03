UPDATE: Officers from the Riley County Police Department were conducting a residential search warrant. Two people were taken into custody without incident.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — The Riley County Police Department tells people to avoid 10th Street from Colorado Street to Ft. Riley Blvd. and Yuma Street from 9th to 11th Street.

These roads are currently shut down due to an active investigation.

This is a developing story.