TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are on scene of a house fire Tuesday in central Topeka.

The Topeka Fire Department said around 2:40 p.m. numerous emergency crews will be operating in the area of Southwest 17th Street and Southwest Washburn Avenue for several hours.

The fire department asks people to avoid the area at this time.

Please avoid the area of 17th and Washburn. Fire crews are currently fighting a house fire in the area. Numerous emergency service personnel will be operating in the area for several hours. — Topeka Fire Dept (@Topekafire) March 9, 2021

This is a developing story.