EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia police responded to the scene of a deadly crash Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Sixth Street and Lawrence Street.

Law enforcement asked drivers to avoid the area, as they expect their investigation to last for several hours. The crash happened between around 2 p.m.

Courtesy Michael K. Dakota / KSNT News

Emporia Police confirmed that one person died in the crash.

Courtesy Michael K. Dakota / KSNT News

This is a developing story that KSNT News will update as more information becomes available.