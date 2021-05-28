AVOID THE AREA: Holton police pursuit leads to 1 dead, 4 hospitalized

HOLTON (KSNT) – One suspect is dead and four people are hospitalized after a Thursday night police pursuit ending in a two-vehicle crash in Holton, according to a news release.

A Holton police officer chased a Dodge Avenger on Highway 75 through Holton around 10:50 p.m. Thursday. The car made its way to westbound 286th Road where it failed to stop while reentering Highway 75, crashing into Jeep. Both vehicles left the road upon collision, according to a police report.

Medical services transported both people in the jeep and two people in the Dodge Avenger to a Topeka hospital. EMS pronounced the third passenger of the Avenger dead at the scene.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the accident at this time, and parts of Highway 75 are still closed as of 3:15 a.m. Friday. Traffic is being detoured north of Holton.