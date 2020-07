TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Multiple law enforcement are on scene of a standoff in west Topeka.

A man barricaded himself in a stolen vehicle near Southwest Holly Lane and Southwest McAlister Avenue.

Photo from KSNT News Mark Feuerborn

The man eventually surrendered and was taken into custody around 4:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. KSNT News has a crew on scene and will provide updates as they become available.