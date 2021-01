MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is urging people to avoid an area in Manhattan while crews work to fix a gas leak.

RCPD said to avoid College Avenue between Hobbs Road and Vaughn Drive.

Avoid the Area:



College Ave. between Hobbs Rd. and Vaughn Dr. due to a gas leak.



Kansas Gas is on scene working to fix the leak. pic.twitter.com/xGRRyPPfJU — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) January 12, 2021

Kansas Gas is on scene. This is a developing story.