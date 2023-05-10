TOPEKA (KSNT)- Hip hop performer JQuory Guest, also known as JQ, is making a difference in the community where he grew up.

As an award-winning musician who specializes in gospel-inspired hip-hop, Guest has been performing for over a decade and is an active member of the Topeka community.

In addition to his music career, Guest works as an educator at Shawnee Heights Elementary and a youth minister at his church. This Friday, May 12, he will be putting on a special performance for the kids he works with. According to Guest, it all started as a promise he made to the students at Shawnee Heights Elementary.

“I told them I’ll put on the best show, and the best concert and performance you will ever see, and those kids have held me and the principal of that school for that promise for the past year,” says Guest. “So now it’s just the time to fulfill that promise to them. It was a promise that I made to them as a teacher there, and now it’s time for me to put my money where my mouth is.”

Kids from all across northeast Kansas are expected to travel to Topeka for this special performance. The concert will be held at the Topeka Performing Arts Center and starts at 6:30 p.m. this Friday evening, with the doors opening at 6 p.m. Best of all, the event is free to attend, but Guest advises that seats will fill up quickly.