TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting that left an infant injured.

Officers got calls of a shooting after 4 a.m. near 8th and Southeast Sherman Avenue, according to Shawnee County Dispatch. First responders found the family near 6th and Golden Avenue.

