TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo has announced that it will be holding an official gender and name reveal for a newborn orangutan on Thursday.

The zoo announced on Saturday, May 7, that a female orangutan named Rudy had given birth. The gender of the baby has been under wraps as the zoo allowed the mother and her child time to bond.

If you’d like to attend the announcement ceremony, you are encouraged to wear either blue or pink to cast your vote on the baby’s gender. Those who are unable to attend in person can check in to a livestream which can be found on multiple platforms, including the Topeka Zoo’s YouTube page.