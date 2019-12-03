Baby Shark coming ‘Live!’ to Topeka’s Stormont Vail Events Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Get ready for a local dose of the hit children’s song that took the internet by storm.

“Baby Shark Live!” is coming April 18 to the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka. The live tour translates the hit internet song by Pinkfong into a “fully immersive concert experience.” Together with show producers Round Room Live, the tour will hit 70 locations starting in March. Topeka sits alongside tour sites including Seattle, Los Angeles and Toronto.

“This is a cultural phenomenon and we are very pleased how families have responded to Baby Shark live on stage,” Round Room Live Tour Producer Stephen Shaw said.

“Baby Shark” the viral hit by Pinkfong, has over 3.8 billion views and is the fifth most viewed video in the history of Youtube.

A climb into the Billboard Hot 100 saw the song peak at number 32 and top the Kids Digital Song Sales Chart.

Tickets for Baby Shark Live can be bought online by clicking here. There is also an optional Meet and Greet. For more information, visit babysharklive.com