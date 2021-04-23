Baby Shark Live! is coming to Topeka this summer

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Baby Shark Live! is coming to the Stormont Vail Events Center on Sunday, June 6, at 2 p.m. Baby Shark Live! is inspired by the viral baby shark song that was released in November 2015.

The fully immersed concert experience welcomes fans of all ages to singing and dancing through new and classic songs. After entering the Billboard Hot 100 at number 32, the song has nearly 8.4 billion views making it the fifth most watched video in the history of YouTube.

Tickets are now on sale and start at $35. To learn more about Baby Shark Live!, click here.