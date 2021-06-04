‘Baby Shark Live!’ swimming into Stormont Vail Events Center Sunday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – “Baby Shark Live!” is swimming into the Capital City Sunday. The infectious singing shark and his band of friends will be performing at the the Stormont Vail Events Center for one performance only on Sunday.

Young fans will be dancing in the aisles as Baby Shark and friends, go on fun adventures to learn and meet new friends. Marketing Director Allie Geist said the show is a fun and educational experience for the whole family.

“The show features singing and dancing,” Geist said. “The songs feature numbers and counting and ABCs and fruits and vegetables and all sorts of fun stuff that’s going to be really entertaining for your little kiddos.”

Some of the hit songs include, Baby Shark, Five Little Monkeys, Wheels On The Bus, Jungle Boogie, and Monkey Banana Dance!

Baby Shark Live! is the first show to perform in Landon Arena since the pandemic began in 2020. Fans will enter through the brand new glass Grand Lobby and take the escalator up to the main floor.

Geist said they have taken time to make the experience more contactless for fans. There are self scanning ticket pedestals, magnetometers, a clear bag policy and mobile ordering at concessions.

“You can actually order your food and beverages from your seat without getting up and going to stand in line,” Geist said. “As soon as your order is ready, you just go grab it and get right back to the show.”

Baby Shark Live! will be at the Stormont Vail Events Center at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Click here to order tickets online.