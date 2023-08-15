TOPEKA (KSNT)- Schools across the Capital City are back in session for the 2023-24 school year.

The Washburn-Auburn School District kicks off their school year this week. Grades 1 though 7 and 9 all returned to class today. Grades 8, and 10 through 12 will all return tomorrow and kindergartners go back Thursday.

With learning picking up again, it’s got Pauline intermediate school staff pumped for the new school year.

“We’ve had a great first day back. There’s very little that compares to a first day of school,” Chris Holman, Pauline’s principal, said. “We are just happy to open our doors.”

Other school districts in Manhattan and Emporia, also started class today.