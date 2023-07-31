TOPEKA (KSNT) – With July coming to a close, that means the start of the school year is just around the corner.

Staff members at USD 345 can’t wait to welcome back students and teachers alike. They’re working on final classroom preparations, and filling the last of their open positions heading into the upcoming semester. It takes a lot of work and planning to get those classrooms student ready. Many school districts around the area are welcoming teachers back within the next two weeks.

Ahead of welcoming educators back to the building, the Seaman district is planning multiple community events, including a stuff the bus school supply drive, walk in enrolment and a back to school job fair.

That job fair takes place Aug. 1 at Seaman Middle School, with a focus on non-teaching career opportunities, including bus drivers, food service, paras, secretaries, substitutes, and custodians.

“We’ve got an awesome work culture,” Seaman Director of Communications Candace Leduc said. “Our staff is really caring and care for each other, and love to see our students succeed. If you just want a rewarding career we’d love to visit with you and talk to you and see how you can fit in.”

In addition to those non-teaching opportunities, the Seaman district currently has five teaching vacancies they’re looking to fill. If you’re looking for a career with the district, that job fair takes place Tuesday, Aug. 1 at the middle school from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.