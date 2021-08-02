Backyard fire rekindles & damages Topeka home, firefighters say

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A backyard fire that was thought to be put out rekindled Monday afternoon and damaged a Topeka home, according to the Topeka Fire Department.

Firefighters went to 3712 SW Kiowa St. on reports of a controlled burn in the home’s backyard that started up again. The fire crept up to the home and burnt its back walls and patio.

(Courtesy Photo/Topeka Fire Department)

TFD did not give an estimate of how much damage the fire caused as of Monday night, but photos showed its firefighters putting out the burn a second time. It also did not mention any injuries from that fire.

The department said it also sent fire engines and a hazmat squad to the scene of a major wreck on I-70 in the same day, as a semi caught on fire. Several people went to the hospital in that incident and the highway has had varying lanes shut down for hours, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.