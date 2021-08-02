Backyard fire rekindles & damages Topeka home, firefighters say

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A backyard fire that was thought to be put out rekindled Monday afternoon and damaged a Topeka home, according to the Topeka Fire Department.
Firefighters went to 3712 SW Kiowa St. on reports of a controlled burn in the home’s backyard that started up again. The fire crept up to the home and burnt its back walls and patio.
TFD did not give an estimate of how much damage the fire caused as of Monday night, but photos showed its firefighters putting out the burn a second time. It also did not mention any injuries from that fire.
The department said it also sent fire engines and a hazmat squad to the scene of a major wreck on I-70 in the same day, as a semi caught on fire. Several people went to the hospital in that incident and the highway has had varying lanes shut down for hours, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.