CONCORDIA (KSNT) – A stream advisory has been issued for the Republican River near Concordia due to “operations problems” at a local wastewater treatment plant on Monday.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the City of Concordia Wastewater Treatment Plant encountered issues which resulted in a discharge of wastewater containing elevated bacteria levels. The problem has since been repaired, but the advisory was issued due to the contaminants and bacteria that may now be present in the Republican River near Concordia.

The KDHE says if you live or have activities near the Republican River, you should avoid going into the water or allowing children or pets to enter it. The advisory will be rescinded by the KDHE once flows recede and bacteria testing shows contact has been deemed to be safe.

For more information on this topic, contact Brian Peterson, Concordia Treatment Facility Interim Manager at 785-243-3910.