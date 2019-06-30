Ballet Midwest braves the heat for performance at Topeka Zoo

The Topeka Zoo is not the typical stage for ballet dancers. But Saturday night, it was.

Ballet Midwest performed “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” inside the Topeka Zoo’s Camp Cowabunga.

It was the group’s first outdoor performance which required lots of practice and preparation.

“Their smiles through the heat, their endurance, they trained so much and worked so hard to be able to do this and to share their love of dance with the Topeka community,” said Becky Ericson with Ballet Midwest. “We couldn’t be more proud of them.”

The group said performing at the zoo helped the dancers gain experience performing in a different environment.