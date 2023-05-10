WAMEGO (KSNT) – The Bank of Flint Hills wants customers to be on the look out as scammers are impersonating the bank.

According to a Facebook post from the Bank of Flint Hills, scammers have been impersonating the bank’s phone number claiming to be from the fraud center. The caller requests people send them the seven digits on their debit card, the expiration date and the three digits on the back. The Bank of Flint Hills said in the post it would never call customers to request this information.

The Bank of Flint Hills urged customers not to provide the information and contact the bank at 785-456-2221. The Bank of Flint Hills told customers it could use the online banking app to terminate debit cards quickly, if someone fell victim to the scam.

“We want to ensure that our customers feel secure and protected, and we take these types of situations very seriously,” the Bank of Flint Hills said in the Facebook post. “Please remember to always be on the lookout for potential scammers and report any suspicious activity to us right away.”