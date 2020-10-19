Banners honor ‘service and sacrifice’ in Emporia, the founding city of Veterans Day

Hundreds of banners line Commercial Street in Emporia to honor veterans.

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia, the founding city of Veterans Day, is honoring its veterans with 260 individual banners that honor their “service and sacrifice.”

“It is an important way to talk about the individual experiences,” Casey Woods, Executive Director of Emporia Main Street told KSNT.

The program has expanded since 2014 when the city put up 107 banners.

Every year the veterans banners hang downtown and at Emporia State University for about a month in conjunction with Veteran’s Day.

The banners’ popularity has grown as Emporia Main Street has helped dozens of other cities start their own banner projects.

The banners go up the second or third week of October and come down just after Veterans Day and in time for Christmas decorations.

When the banners come down they are cleaned by volunteers and kept for the next year or returned to the families who sponsored the banners.

Because the demand is greater than the slots available, Emporia Main Street holds a lottery annually to determine which banners will be displayed.

To learn more about how to submit a banner click here.