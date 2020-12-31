Bar owners in Topeka anticipate slow New Year’s Eve

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Bar owners in the Capital City are expecting a slow and fairly uneventful New Year’s Eve night. Bars in Shawnee County are currently allowed to open at 50 percent capacity, but only until 10:00 p.m.

Seth Wagoner is the CEO of AIM Strategies, the group that owns The Pennant, Iron Rail Brewing, and the Cyrus Hotel in downtown Topeka. He said the biggest change this NYE is being felt at the Cyrus.

“If this was a normal New Year’s Eve,” Wagoner said. “Over at the hotel, we’d have a big party for New Year’s Eve and everything that way. For the restaurants here, I would say that things aren’t going to change for us.”

Wagoner said the restaurants generally don’t have a very busy NYE. He said people will come in for dinner and then go to another event or private party before midnight. Wagoner expects they will still have some of that business.

One thing each business is missing is private events. Wagoner said business has slowly started to bounce back over the past month, but private events have not.

“We’ve had five small Christmas parties here at The Pennant this month and that’s been it,” Wagoner said. “Usually, we would be booked every day from just shortly after Thanksgiving until early January with Christmas parties.”

It’s been a very tough year for these relatively new businesses, but Wagoner said they are hopeful that business will continue to rise next year.