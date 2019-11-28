Bare knuckle fighting to debut in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new type of fighting will debut in Kansas this weekend. For the first time in the state there will be a regulated bare knuckle fight.

On Saturday at the Topeka SportZone, Organized Chaos XVII will take place. It’s an 18 fight event with boxing, kickboxing, mixed martial arts, and one bare knuckle fight.

Bare knuckle fighting was recently allowed by the state athletic commission last month.

“Bare knuckle is kind of your old school, John Sullivan, 1800’s, I mean, this is the way it was before they actually put gloves on their hands,” said John Carden, one of the fight promoters. “It’s a little bloodier, but the actual head trauma and so forth isn’t quite as much.”

Organizers are hoping for around 1,000 people to attend what they say is a historic event.

They hope this is the start of many more fights like this one in the state.

Fighting is regulated in Kansas and a portion of the money that’s made will go to the state.