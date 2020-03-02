“Bark for Life” fundraiser celebrates 5th year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – People in the community are helping fight cancer with the help of their furry friends

The American Cancer Society held its 5th annual “Bark for Life” event on Sunday, with KSNT’s Chief Meteorologist, Matt Miller, and his dog, Lola, as the emcees.

Over 100 dog owners were there with their pets to help raise money for cancer research and and education for families affected in Shawnee County.

The event featured dogs doing agility tricks on a course, vendors selling pet goods, and a pulled pork donation lunch.

Kathy Schlotterbeck has been a volunteer at the event for several years now, and said the community’s support of the event makes her optimistic for the future of cancer research.

“It just gives me hope that we have a possibility of finding a reason for it, a cure for it, and maybe even a way to prevent it,” Schlotterbeck said.